They got it from their mama. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Heidi Klum and more A-listers have all shared their favorite fashion pieces with their children, who have shown up on the red carpet with their own unique spin on the looks.

Hayek’s daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, wore the House of Gucci star’s 1997 Isaac Mizrahi gown at the 2023 Oscars. The Isaac Mizrahi crimson red outfit featured a strapless neckline, fitted bodice, A-line skirt and had tulle poking out at the bottom. Hayek originally wore the dress in December 1997 at the Annual Fire & Ice Ball. At the time, the Once Upon a Time in Mexico actress rocked it with a diamond choker, matching shawl, bright red lips, a ruby purse and tight curls.

Pinault looked just as fierce at the 95th Academy Awards when she paired it with a silver chain necklace, hoop earrings and chrome purse. For makeup, Valentina sported a matte face featuring brown eyeshadow shades, long lashes and peachy lips. To top it off, her blonde hair was styled in loose curls.

Klum is another model mom who is known to lend her outfits to her daughter, Leni. In May 2022, Leni took to Instagram to post her prom dress, which Heidi first wore in 1998 at a live comedy event. The black silky number included a strapless neckline and relaxed fit. The mini-me completed the fabulous fit with silver jewelry and a matching bag. “Prom night in mamas dress 🖤,” she captioned the post. When the former Victoria’s Secret model stunted the piece, she paired it with a shimmery gold necklace and open-toe sandals.

One of our favorite throwback moments was when Jolie lent her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, a bejeweled Elie Saab gown at the Eternals premiere in October 2021 — which she first wore at the 2014 Academy Awards. The breathtaking gown features sheer sleeves, a cinched waist, an intricate beaded design and flowy floor-length skirt. Zahara paired the gown with her brunette locks pulled back into an updo, diamond earrings and minimal makeup. That night, Jolie told Entertainment Tonight: “My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress.” She explained, “We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff.”

While Zahara opted for a fresh face while wearing the number, the Maleficent actress originally paired it with a dramatic glam look. Her auburn tresses were parted down the side and blown out, and she teamed the voluminous coiffure with dangly earrings, smokey eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy lips. Needless to say, both the mother and daughter looked effortlessly elegant in the number.

