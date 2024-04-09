Camila Cabello teamed up with Bacardí rum in her first ever spirits collaboration – while also promoting her new single “I LUV IT.”

To announce Cabello’s new campaign with the alcohol brand, the singer, 27, appeared in a 30-second video, directed by Nicolás Mendez, which featured Cabello’s new song “I LUV IT” while she sipped Bacardí.

“I was so excited when Bacardí asked me to be the face of their rum! As a Cuban American, my family has always loved rum, and I was always surrounded by Bacardï from living in Miami, so this made sense as a collaboration,” the “Havana” songstress shared in a press release on Tuesday, April 9, adding that she loves that they bring “that good Caribbean energy” with every product they release. “I also love their passion for heritage, and the sounds from Miami and Cuba have always inspired my music.”

Along with her partnership, Cabello launched her own Bacardí cocktail, called the I LUV IT Punch, inspired by her new single.

“It’s my personal twist on a rum punch, with some of my favorite ingredients, including Bacardí, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, passion fruit nectar, lime juice, and coconut water,” she explained. “Knowing the vibe of the campaign, I wanted this cocktail to remind people of a perfect Miami night, going dancing around the city with friends. I hope you’re instantly transported here.”

Prior to announcing her collaboration with Bacardí, Cabello dropped her new single, “I LUV IT,” in March – and teased that she is planning to drop more new music in 2024.

“Seeing you enjoy this is so fun,” the singer wrote via Instagram in March. “This is only the beginning of the journey pls know I love you.”

Cabello later claimed that she has entered a “new era” that feels very “fresh.”

“It feels like nighttime in Miami, after the sun sets and anything can happen,” she shared in the press release on Tuesday, adding that her Bacardí ad is a “big indication” of things to come. “My glam and styling teams also really helped me embrace this new look. A fresh look can make you feel different – it filters through to the music and excitement around a new project.”

In Cabello’s “new era,” she also dyed her hair blonde – which she admitted was a “chaotic” and “brave” decision.

“I feel like I needed to have a different physical appearance,” she told Puss Puss Magazine in a February interview. “Something different to kind of help me channel that energy that I accessed in my songwriting voice more.”