Camila Cabello is embracing her new look.

Cabello, 26, opened up about her “chaotic” and “brave” decision to go blonde during her cover story with Puss Puss Magazine, published on Wednesday, February 21.

“I feel like I needed to have a different physical appearance,” she told the publication while also teasing her upcoming album. “Something different to kind of help me channel that energy that I accessed in my songwriting voice more.”

Cabello noted that her platinum tresses helped her rediscover her “unhinged sparkle.”

Cabello unveiled the major hair transformation — which was a dramatic change from her signature brunette mane — via Instagram earlier this month. In the social media clip, she pushed her wet hair around while showing her dark roots and bangs. “It’s time >:),” she captioned the post, seemingly teasing new music.

In addition to hair, Cabello has been experimenting with her fashion sense. “I think what’s been lighting me up is, I don’t know, some grunge, some Y2K styles,” she told Puss Puss.

“I also discovered Dover Street Market, and that was a big game changer for me, seeing more kinds of weird out of the states fashion brands. It’s just something I was never around when I was younger.”

She gushed that she “fell in love” with fashion and uses clothes as a “language” for “the period in my life that I’m in.” She continued, “I think the music influences how I dress and how I dress kind of feeds back into the music.”

Although Cabello has not yet announced the name of her album or a release date, she teased that fans can expect “reinvention” of herself. “I feel like so much of the album has a through line and there’s definitely more themes that the album touches,” she explained, adding that the project touches on feeling “confused” and “lonely” after a breakup.

“It’s just kind of me wrestling with these feelings and me kind of being really present on a particular feeling and exploring it. I feel like a lot of songs on the album are that.”

Cabello dated Shawn Mendes for over two years before calling it quits in 2021. They briefly rekindled their love in April 2023, but again split two months later.