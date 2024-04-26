Marcela Valladolid is showing Us how to celebrate a stress-free Cinco de Mayo with her delicious empanadas de picadillo recipe.

“This is great for Cinco de Mayo because you can make it ahead and freeze [it] and just go directly to the stove the day of!” the Mexican Made Easy alum, 45, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

The dish is featured in Valldolid’s cookbook Familia, which hit bookstands last October. “Everyone loves empanadas,” she adds. “It’s also one of those dishes that takes many of us back to our childhood.”

Valladolid grew up in Tijuana, Mexico, where she developed her passion for cooking and Mexican cuisine, before she moved to San Diego for school. She showcased her fresh take on Mexican cooking, inspired by her dual Mexican and Southern Californian upbringing, on the Food Network series Mexican Made Easy, which premiered in 2010.

While her empanadas recipe certainly brings the spice, Valladolid suggests pairing the dish with a salsa for an extra kick. “An oil-based and spicy macha would be my preference,” she says. “But avocado salsa verde or a salsa taquera would be great, too!”

Keep scrolling for Valladolid’s full empanadas recipe:

Empanadas de Picadillo

Serves 10-12

Ingredients

For Picadillo

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 large vine-ripe tomato, cut into chunks

1 large dried ancho chile, stemmed, seeded and ripped into small pieces

½ cup low-sodium chicken broth

½ large white onion, minced (about ¾ cup)

½ large russet potato, peeled cut into ½-to-¼-inch pieces

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 ½ lbs lean ground beef

½ cup chopped fresh parsley

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Related: Stars Who Have Had Their Own Cooking Shows Over the Years Although celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh have made a name for themselves in the acting world — they also proved that they can create a unique performance in the kitchen. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the former Disney star chose to sharpen her skills alongside professional chefs and her loved ones. “People who […]

For Dough

2 ⅓ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 tbsp granulated sugar

1 tsp flaky sea salt

½ tsp baking powder

10 tbsp unsalted butter, cubed, chilled

½ cup crema Mexicana

1 large egg

For Assembly

Picadillo, cooled

1 large egg, whisked, to brush over the empanadas

Fresh salsa or salsa macha, to serve

Related: Celebrations! See What Kaley Cuoco, Lea Michele and More Ate on Cinco de Mayo No Cinco de Mayo celebration is complete without food! To celebrate the holiday, which fell on Sunday, May 5, stars such as Kaley Cuoco, Lea Michele and others feasted on some tasty eats. Though the occasion is actually meant to commemorate the Mexican army’s victory over the French empire at the Battle of Puebla in […]

Instructions

For Picadillo

Heat 1 tbsp of the oil in a large, heavy sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the tomato and dried ancho, and cook for 5 minutes to release the juices. Add the broth, lower the heat and simmer for 8 minutes. Transfer to a blender and blend until smooth. Set the puree aside. Heat the remaining tbsp of olive oil in a large, heavy sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the onion, potato and garlic, and sauté for 4 minutes. Add the meat and sauté for 4 minutes, making sure to really break the meat apart, using a wooden spoon. Add the tomato puree, lower the heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in the parsley and season to taste with salt and black pepper.

For Empanadas