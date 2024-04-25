Buckingham Palace Shop Promotes Jam After Meghan Markle Brand Launches

Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard brand might be taking over the jam world stateside, but the official Buckingham Palace gift shop is serving up a reminder that its own preserves are a staple across the pond.

“Our Strawberry Preserve is made using only the finest berries and is delicious served in a variety of ways 🍓,” a post on the store’s official Instagram read on Wednesday, April 24. “Some of our favorite ways are shown here: on a scone as part of a cream tea, on a crumpet, with a croissant [or] on toast.”

The brand also uploaded a video of an individual spreading the jam onto a scone. Cans of the Buckingham Palace Strawberry Preserve are sold at the castle’s in-person and online gift shop and is made in the U.K. using “only the finest soft fruit,” according to a website description. Per the explanation, the spread is “delicious” on toast, a great accompaniment with scones at afternoon tea time or perfect inside a Victoria sponge cake. They also serve marmalade and honey preserves at the Palace, as well as additional offerings at Scotland’s Palace of Holyroodhouse and England’s Windsor Castle.

Many social media commenters see the gift shop’s upload as a subtle dig at Meghan, 42, who stepped down as a senior working royal in 2020 alongside her husband, Prince Harry. Since Meghan and the Duke of Sussex, 39, left England and settled in California, she’s launched her own lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

While American Riviera Orchard’s Instagram page only notes that the company was founded by Meghan, Us Weekly confirmed in March that the duchess filed trademarks to sell cutlery, cookbooks and jarred foods under the brand’s title. The patents have been accepted.

Jam has been the first American Riviera Orchard product, with Meghan sending her famous friends including Abigail Spencer, Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen and fashion designer Tracy Robbins one of her 50 samples.

“This jam is my jam,” former Suits star Spencer, 42, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 21. “A delicious taste of what’s to come indeed. Love you so M.”

American Riviera Orchard does not have an official release date, but a source exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly that it will be “organic” of Meghan’s passions and “who she is.”

The insider added, “She isn’t going to come out with a million things at once but more categories related to food and entertaining to coincide with the Netflix show.” (News broke earlier this month that Meghan is starring in a cooking and gardening show for Netflix, which is currently in production.)