All of Meghan Markle’s Friends Who Received American Riviera Orchard Products So Far

Meghan Markle, Abigail Spencer and Mindy Kaling Getty Images (3)

Meghan Markle is recruiting her famous friends to try American Riviera Orchard before it goes on sale to the general public.

In mid-April, a few notable names gave their Instagram followers an inside look at Markle’s forthcoming brand when the Duchess of Sussex sent out packages with American Riviera Orchard’s first-ever product — a jar of jam.

Meghan, 42, even put her own personal touch on each jar by using her calligraphy skills to write out the brand’s name on each label attached to the jar of jam. Each label also featured Montecito, which is where Meghan and husband Prince Harry live.

American Riviera Orchard was announced last month when Meghan made her return to Instagram following a four-year absence and launched the brand’s account. (American Riviera Orchard appears to be a follow-up to Megan’s now-defunct blog, The Tig.)

Us Weekly has since confirmed that Megan filed trademarks under the brand’s name to sell cutlery, cookbooks and jarred foods, among other items.

Keep scrolling to see which of Meghan’s famous friends have received her American Riviera Orchard products so far:

Abigail Spencer

Meghan’s BFF and former Suits costar showed off her jar (which was labeled No. 6 of 50), in photos that appeared to be taken in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s backyard — and with their dog.

“This jam is my jam,” Spender captioned the post. “A delicious taste of what’s to come indeed … love you so M.”

Mindy Kaling

Kaling showed off her basket of jam via Instagram Stories, alongside a caption that read: “Obsessed.” Her jar was No. 19 of 50 from this particular batch, it seemed.

Tracee Ellis Ross

The actress shared a photo via Instagram Stories, showing off her hand-written note card. Ross obtained No. 21 of 50.

Kelly McKee Zajfen

Meghan’s close friend received jar No. 3 of 50, telling Instagram followers that this was “just a taste of what’s to come.” She captioned an Instagram post, writing, “So proud of you M.”

Delfina Blaquier

Meghan sent a basket to Harry’s BFF Nacho Figueras’ wife. Blaquier received jar No. 10 of 50, sharing a photo via Instagram Stories. “Strawberry jam makes me happy,” she wrote, tagging the brand’s official account.

Tracy Robbins

The fashion designer was quick to share her excitement over the package as well.

“Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I’m sharing w anyone,” Robbins captioned an Instagram Story post, revealing that she received jar No. 17 of 50. “Breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter.”

