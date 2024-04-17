Meghan Markle Did Calligraphy for American Riviera Orchard Logo

Meghan Markle offered a personal touch to American Riviera Orchard.

Us Weekly can confirm Meghan, 42, did the calligraphy for the logo of her new lifestyle brand, which she announced in March. The elegant design features the brand’s name written in dainty gold cursive font.

It’s not surprising Meghan penned the logo for her latest endeavor, considering she once worked as a calligrapher before getting her big acting break on Suits. From 2004 to 2005, Meghan taught calligraphy, gift-wrapping and book-binding at the Paper Source store in Beverly Hills. In addition, the Duchess of Sussex worked as a freelance calligrapher and even landed a few celebrity clients, like Robin Thicke and Paula Patton.

“I met her because she helped me with my wedding invitations,” Patton, now 48, told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. “She had this beautiful writing. That moment I feel like I said something to her, like, ‘You are really meant to be royal.’ She was just so graceful and lovely, and actually really kind.” (Patton and Thicke were married from 2005 to 2015.)

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship Timeline Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been on the world’s radar ever since they started dating in 2016. The pair announced their engagement in November 2017 and tied the knot the following May at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. They went on to welcome their son, Archie, in May 2019, the same month they […]

Meghan also put her handwriting to good use when she worked for the fashion label Dolce & Gabanna doing celebrity correspondence during the holiday season.

“What’s funny is I probably still have some calligraphy business cards floating out in the world,” Meghan joked to Esquire in 2013. “I can’t wait for someone to call me in a month or something, and say, ‘Can you please do these for my son’s Bar Mitzvah?’”

Meghan became a household name after landing the role of Rachel Zane on Suits, which premiered in 2011. She reached worldwide fame thanks to her romance with Prince Harry, whom she married in 2018 after two years of dating. Meghan and Harry, 39, stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and have since relocated to Montecito, California, with their two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

Related: A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and […]

She announced her latest endeavor American Riviera Orchard in March and sent baskets featuring the brand’s first product, strawberry jam, the following month.

It’s likely American Riviera Orchard will play a role in Meghan’s upcoming Netflix show that will celebrate “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship.” In addition to executive producing, she will be hosting the untitled series, which does not yet have a premiere date, as part of her and Harry’s multi-year deal with the streaming platform.

The second Netflix project in the works for the couple takes place in the world of professional polo — and was primarily shot at the U.S. Open Polo Championship. Harry has had a longtime passion for the sport, but it is unclear if he will appear on camera.