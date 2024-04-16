Meghan Markle is inviting fans into the kitchen — just not her personal one.

Meghan, 42, is hosting a new cooking show through her multi-year deal with Netflix, but according to the Daily Mail, it will reportedly not be filmed at the Montecito home she shares with husband Prince Harry and their kids, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

The Duchess of Sussex’s show celebrating “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship” will instead be shot at a different house in their California town, per the outlet.

Deadline reported on April 11 that Meghan and Harry, 39, are producing two nonfiction series for Netflix, both of which are currently untitled and do not have release dates. The announcement came weeks after Meghan announced and trademarked her new brand, American Riviera Orchard.

The lifestyle brand’s Instagram account launched in March following Meghan’s five-year absence from the social media platform, which she left after getting engaged to Harry in 2017. Prior to their relationship, the former actress was active on Instagram and ran a travel and lifestyle blog called The Tig.

“By Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex Established 2024,” American Riviera Orchard’s bio reads. No further details have been revealed, and fans can join the waitlist via their website.

The account’s first Instagram Story showed Meghan arranging flowers and cooking but has since been changed to nine individual posts that create the brand’s logo on the larger grid.

Fans are awaiting the brand’s big reveal, and Meghan has started sending out specialty goods to her famous friends.

“Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I’m sharing w anyone. Thank you, M!” fashion designer Tracy Robbins shared via her Instagram Story on April 15.

The designer showed off the specialty jar of strawberry jam, marked 17 out of 50, outfitted with American Riviera Orchard’s logo.

Another package was sent to Delfina Blaquier, the wife of Harry’s close friend Nacho Figueras, the same day. “Strawberry jam makes me happy,” Blaquier captioned her Instagram Story, tagging the brand. “And I [love] your jam.”

In addition to Meghan’s foray into food and lifestyle, the second Netflix project for the couple follows the world of professional polo and was primarily shot at the U.S. Open Polo Championship. Harry has been an amateur polo player for years, but it is not yet known if he will appear on camera.