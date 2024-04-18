Attention Suits fans: Rachel and Dana are back together again.

Meghan Markle and Abigail Spencer, who costarred in the USA legal drama series, reunited in support of Alliance of Moms, a community that bolsters pregnant and parenting teens in foster care. The duo — alongside cofounder Kelly McKee Zajfen — posed for a series of Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, April 17, which featured them all donning “Love Like a Mother” tees.

“Proceeds from this tee support essential services, education, and advocacy so that young parents in foster care and their children can heal and thrive,” Zajfen noted in the caption.

She added, “When we speak about the people in our lives who lift us up when you need it with undeniable force of pure love I think of these two. You inspire me. You pick me up when I need it and you Love Like A Mother!”

Markle, 42, and Spencer, also 42, met on the set of Suits, though their tight bond goes beyond costars. In Markle’s 2017 Vanity Fair shoot, Spencer raved about her friend. “She’s got warm elegance, though her style is hard to pin down,” she told the magazine. “It’s classy and timeless. When you’re talking to her, you feel like you’re the only person on the planet.”

The twosome have stayed close as Markle’s life changed when she married Prince Harry in 2018. Spencer appeared in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, and revealed that Markle gave her an inside look at her early romance with the prince. “She was like, ‘I think I met someone and I’m in love,'” Spencer shared in episode 1 of the December 2022 show. “I could feel everything vibrating. I was screaming because I could feel it was different.”

Spencer has publicly defended Markle over the years, most notably against claims the Duchess of Sussex bullied royal aides before stepping down from her duties in March 2020.

In a lengthy letter shared via Instagram, Spencer lauded Markle’s kindness, making note of the times her friend had been there for her in her “darkest hours.” She continued, “After my dad died. After a gut wrenching break up she brought me into her home & nursed me back to health. Soup & salad waiting in the kitchen, just, if I needed it. She’s taken my son in as her own.”

The actress went on to say that Markle modeled “generous professionalism” while on the set of Suits, as well as a “generous friendship” behind-the-scenes.

“She’s always been a safe harbor for me, someone I can fall apart in front of… and with,” Spencer concluded. “And I have.”