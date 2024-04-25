Meghan Markle is bringing a little bit of herself in her next venture with American Riviera Orchard and an upcoming Netflix series.

“The line is organic to who she is,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that the Duchess of Sussex’s “passions are cooking and gardening.”

Meghan, 42, filed trademarks in March for home goods including tableware, small kitchen appliances, linens, gardening gear, jarred food products, home decor and more. While Meghan has plans to release multiple products, the insider says that she won’t drop everything right away.

“She isn’t going to come out with a million things at once but more categories related to food and entertaining to coincide with the Netflix show,” the source says, adding that the series has “already started filming.”

While details of Meghan’s new Netflix partnership are under wraps, Us has learned that her husband, Prince Harry, won’t be featured. It was previously reported by the Daily Mail that Meghan’s cooking show will also not be filmed at her and Harry’s Montecito home. However, the couple will appear together on screen in footage from Harry’s upcoming series that focuses on polo.

Despite Harry, 39, not being involved in Meghan’s lifestyle-themed show, she will have some of her famous friends drop by.

As Meghan has geared up for the launch of American Riviera Orchard, she’s sent many of her pals a sneak peek before the products hit the market. Earlier this month, Abigail Spencer, Mindy Kaling, Tracee Ellis Ross and more shared that they received a jar of jam from the former royal.

“This jam is my jam,” Spencer wrote via Instagram alongside pictures of the curated basket. “A delicious taste of what’s to come indeed … love you so M.”

The jar of jam features Meghan’s calligraphy skills as she penned the brand’s name for the label. The label also has a reference to Montecito, California where she and Harry live with their two children: Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

One month before Meghan started rolling out American Riviera Orchard, she returned to Instagram to officially launch the brand after a five-year absence from the social media platform. (Meghan left Instagram after she got engaged to Harry in 2017.)

“By Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex Established 2024,” American Riviera Orchard’s bio reads. No further details have been revealed at this time. However, fans can join the waitlist via the brand’s website.

For more on Meghan’s new venture watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.