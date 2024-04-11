Kirsten Dunst and Tom Cruise have not worked together for three decades, but that doesn’t mean they don’t still have a sweet connection.

In fact, Dunst, 41, is one of the lucky celebrities who Cruise, 61, famously sends a $126 white chocolate coconut bundt cake to from Doan’s Bakery each year.

“I’m still getting that cake,” the actress revealed during a Tuesday, April 9, interview with Entertainment Tonight.

She added that her husband of two years also gets the tasty gift, explaining, “Jesse [Plemons] gets the cake, [too], so we’re doubling up on our cake.”

Related: Star Who Have Receive a Cake From Tom Cruise Many stars have bragged about getting on the list to receive a coveted Christmas cake from Tom Cruise. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2019, actress Cobie Smulders revealed that she gets a delectable holiday present from Cruise every year. Calling it the “most glorious time of year,” Smulders explained […]

Cruise also sends the coconut cake to his other famous friends, including Tom Hanks, Jon Hamm and Rosie O’Donnell.

This isn’t the first time Dunst has raved about receiving the dessert. In 2016, she spoke about it while she was on the Graham Norton Show.

“He gives me a cake every Christmas,” she explained. “We call it the Cruise cake at my house. It’s the best coconut cake I’ve ever had in my life.”

Dunst and Cruise first worked together on the 1994 film Interview with the Vampire, which was based on Anne Rice‘s 1976 novel of the same name and tells the story of what it might really be like to be a vampire that’s lived hundreds of years.

At the time of the project, Dunst was just 11 years old and she’s previously stated that Cruise helped her land the part of Claudia.

“I auditioned many, many times for this role. This was also a huge deal for me. This was my, you know, breakout role,” Dunst recalled in a 2021 interview with People. “And then I had another screen test after that with Tom Cruise, and I remember I was the tallest of all the young girls. He had to pick each one of us up and, like, carry us around just to see how we looked Tom and who looked the most childlike.”

Related: 24 Movies We Can’t Wait to See in 2024 Thanks for a memorable summer, Barbenheimer. You deserved a better and more coherent movie, Captain Marvel and Ant-Man. That title alone was a win, Cocaine Bear. But the turn of the calendar means it’s time to get excited about a fresh slate of movies. And despite all those stop-and-start productions and delayed releases due to […]

Dunst says she was nervous she wasn’t short enough for the part until Cruise gave her a tip that changed everything.

“I remember Tom whispering to me, ‘Tuck your legs under’ so I’d look as tiny as possible ’cause I was the tallest girl, so I knew he was kind of like rooting for me. We were both from New Jersey, and I think, you know, he was like, ‘Let this Jersey girl have it.’”

Dunst not only ended up getting casted for that part, but she ended up earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 1995. Though she lost to Miranda Richardson for her role in Fatherlan, Dunst has gone on to star in many projects including the upcoming movie Civil War, which hits theaters, Friday, April 12.