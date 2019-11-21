Coconut Cake for All These Stars Have Gotten the Dessert From Tom Cruise

Who knew Tom Cruise was such a good gift giver? During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2019, actress Cobie Smulders revealed that she gets a delectable holiday present from the Mission Impossible star every year.

Calling it the “most glorious time of year,” Smulders, 37, explained that her 57-year-old costar in 2016’s Jack Reacher: Never Go Back mails her a coconut cake every Christmas. “I leave it in my freezer and it lasts until, like, March. Like, I just slowly chip away at this thing. It’s so good,” she said. “I don’t know why. I’m not even a big sweets person, but it’s so good.”

The How I Met Your Mother alum was pleased to learn that Fallon is also a member of the coveted cake club. “It’s unbelievable,” he said of the white chocolate coconut confection.

Though the former Saturday Night Live cast member, 45, also confessed to not having much of a sweet tooth, he too makes an exception for this treat, in part because of its famous ties. “It’s Tom Cruise,” he declared. “You get a cake, you get anything from Tom Cruise, you eat, you put in the freezer and you save it for a year.”

Added the talk show host: “I hope I get the cake this year.”

As it turns out, Smulders and Fallon aren’t the only famous people who have received the tasty dessert from Cruise. Far from it, in fact.

Over the years, several of the Edge of Tomorrow actor’s pals and former costars have opened up about his penchant for gifting the flavorful cake, which hails from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, California. While several stars get the scrumptious gift each December, others receive it as a good luck charm or congratulatory present.

