Elizabeth Chambers’ banana pudding will have you feeling nostalgic for childhood.

Chambers, 41, exclusively shared the recipe for her BIRD bakery dessert in the latest issue of Us Weekly, revealing the sweet treat is inspired by her memories of her grandmother’s baking.

“Some of my fondest memories are of my grandmother making her boiled custard,” the TV personality tells Us. “[Whether] we were sick, celebrating, whatever the occasion, it’s been my ultimate comfort food.”

One thing that sets Chambers’ banana pudding apart from other recipes is her use of whole ingredients rather than pudding mix and artificial flavors. “It’s truly the best you’ve ever tasted,” she gushes. “I know you’ll love it as much as I have my whole life.”

Chambers’ banana pudding is just one of many delicious treats served at BIRD bakery, a bakery chain with locations in Texas, Colorado and the Cayman Islands that she founded in 2012.

“Elizabeth grew up in the kitchens of her mother and grandmother, who ran a local catering company for many years in San Antonio, so it was only natural to open a bakery in San Antonio,” BIRD bakery’s website states. “BIRD bakery has filled a niche in the local community for fresh, from scratch, nostalgic offerings.”

BIRD bakery customers are treated to fresh-baked goods every day as the company donates unsold products to local nonprofits at the end of each day. “We would never sell ‘day old’ or discounted product and guarantee that as our guest, you are enjoying the freshest delights baked just hours within your visit,” the website reads.

On top of running her business, Chambers has appeared on several baking and cooking shows over the years, including Chopped Junior, Cupcake Wars and Sugar Showdown.

Chambers shares her sweet tooth with her two kids, daughter Harper, 9, and son Ford, 7, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Armie Hammer. Back in November 2020, Chambers clapped back at parenting trolls after sharing an Instagram Story video of her kids eating a Nutella pizza before bed.

Posting a DM which read, “It’s really bad for kids to eat sweets before sleeping and eating that AFTER brushing their teeth too,” Chambers replied, “Yes, they don’t make a habit of it and brushed their teeth again.”

In a December 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chambers compared cooking and baking to being a form of therapy for herself. “In the world where you don’t know what the outcome is going to be, if you know that you can combine two cups of sugar, one cup of butter, three cups of flour, you know the outcome, there is something so reassuring and therapeutic about that,” she explained.

Keep scrolling to check out Chambers’ full banana pudding recipe:

BIRD Bakery’s Banana Pudding

Serves 12

Ingredients

6 fresh eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

¼ cup all-purpose flour

4 cups whole milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 bananas, sliced

1 ½ boxes Nilla wafers (96 total)

Whipped cream

Instructions

1. Whisk the eggs in a large bowl until frothy.

2. Combine the sugar and flour in a separate bowl, stirring well.

3. Gradually add the mixture to the eggs, beating until thick.

4. Heat milk in a saucepan until just warmed through. Do not boil.

5. Gradually add small amounts (about 1.5 cups) of the hot milk to the eggs and whisk until all combined together. Do this step slowly so the eggs don’t curdle.

6. Place the saucepan on a double boiler and stir constantly until the mixture thickens enough to coat the back of the spoon.

7. Remove from the heat. Stir in the vanilla.

8. Cool in an ice bath. Put plastic wrap so that it is touching the top of the custard, so a skin won’t form. Once cooled, the custard may be stored in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

9. Build individual pudding cups: Layer the bottom with the custard and alternate between the layers: banana slices, wafers (8 per cup) and custard. Top with a dollop of whipped cream!