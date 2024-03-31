Katie Lee Biegel balances life as a professional chef, TV host and mom of one with ease — but does turn to the occasional glass of wine to help her relax.

In addition to being the cohost of Food Network’s talk show The Kitchen, the host of Cooking Channel’s Beach Bites with Katie Lee and the former host of Bravo’s Top Chef, Biegel is a published author. Her first cookbook, The Comfort Table, hit shelves in 2008. Its subsequent follow-up, The Comfort Table: Recipes for Everyday Occasions, arrived one year later. She’s also penned the It’s Complicated and Endless Summer cookbooks, and the 2012 novel Ground Swell.

It’s being a mom, however, that Biegel loves most. Her favorite part of the day? Cuddling in bed and watching cartoons with her 3-year-old daughter, Iris. “We watch Paw Patrol while I have my coffee,” she exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

Fitness, shopping and filming cooking reels for her Instagram are also top priorities in her daily life, but even her career comes in handy at home. For dinner, “we eat some of the pasta I made earlier, chicken cutlets, guacamole and a salad,” Biegel says. Then, “we have bath and bedtime for Iris, and [my husband] Ryan and I clean up the kitchen.”

To wrap things up, Biegel lays back and relaxes alongside her husband, whom she wed in 2018. That’s where a glass of vino comes in.

“Ryan and I drink wine, watch TV and I finish up work on my computer,” she tells Us. “Lights out at 9:15!”

Keep scrolling for a typical day in Biegel’s life: