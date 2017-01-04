Congratulations, Miss Jackson! Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Eissa, on Tuesday, January 3, and some of her famous family members took to social media to celebrate the news.

"How exciting!" sister La Toya Jackson wrote on Twitter alongside a stock photo of an "It's a Boy" balloon. "@JanetJackson, Jan and Wissam just gave birth to a beautiful baby boy!!! Congratulations!!!"



The music icon's father, Joe Jackson, shared a congratulatory message on his official website. "Congratulations to my daughter Janet Jackson on the birth of my Grandson," he wrote. "Making me a grandfather again ! Wishing you all the love and happiness a father could wish a daughter." In the blog post, he included five throwback pictures with Janet, ranging from her childhood to recent years.



Janet's nephew TJ Jackson, whose father is Tito Jackson, also tweeted a sweet message to his aunt, but accidentally misspelled the newborn's name. "Congrats Auntie @JanetJackson!!!" he wrote. "So so happy for you & Wissan. Enjoy every minute with your greatest hit, Elissa. #parenthoodisthebest."



Though Janet, 50, has yet to announce the baby news on her social media accounts, her rep confirmed the birth to Us Weekly on Tuesday afternoon. "Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world," the statement read. "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."



