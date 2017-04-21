Rob Kim/Getty Images

Cutest fan ever! Kelly Clarkson took her adorable son Remington to a Nashville Predators hockey game on Thursday, April 20.

The “Catch My Breath” singer, 34, and her 12-month-old son looked adorable while cheering on the team. Remington kept his ears protected from the loud noises with teeny headphones while mom Clarkson opted for cute braids under a black baseball cap.

Just watched the Nashville Preds sweep the Chicago Blackhawks!! Fun game!! Little man was one of my many dates tonight 😂#MamaTo4 #Smashville pic.twitter.com/hUXv9LnKDF — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 21, 2017

“Just watched the Nashville Preds sweep the Chicago Blackhawks!! Fun game!! Little man was one of my many dates tonight 😂#MamaTo4 #Smashville,” the American Idol alum captioned the cute snap on social media on Thursday.

Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, are also the parents to daughter River, 2.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!