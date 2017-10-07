Khloé Kardashian made her first public appearance since news of her pregnancy broke and there was barely a baby bump in sight.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was the center of attention at Nordstrom in Century City, California, on Saturday, October 7, where she was promoting her Good American line.

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

The reality TV star wore an all-black outfit — fitted black pants and a black jacket with a plunging neckline that nipped in at her waist but covered her growing belly.

The mom-to-be posed for pics with fans at the 30-minute long event, which celebrated the one-year anniversary of her clothing line.

"Khloe looked slim and not visibly pregnant," an eyewitness tells Us. "She had a tiny lower belly pooch but not a big pregnancy type bump! She was happy and smiling and her skin was glowing."

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Us Weekly broke the news at the end of September that Kardashian, 33, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26.

She isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who’s expecting. Khloé’s news broke just days after the world learned that her little sister Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend rapper Travis Scott, and Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are expecting their third child via surrogate.

A source told Us Weekly that the Strong Looks Better Naked author is “incredibly excited” about her pregnancy.

She opened up about wanting to start a family with her boyfriend of one year earlier this year, saying during the KUWTK season 13 finale in June that “he wants to have, like, five or six kids with me.”

“Knowing I’m not on birth control, it’s scary,” she added. “It’s like a really big step. I am really excited about my future. Me and Tristan, we’re doing so well.”

