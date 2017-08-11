Kim Kardashian: My 'Priorities Changed' After Having Children

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Mama K! Kim Kardashian opened up about becoming a mother in a blog post shared in honor of National Son's and Daughter's Day on Friday, August 11.

"Having kids changes everything — in the best way possible," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shares daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 20 months, with husband Kanye West, wrote on her app and website. "Thank you to my babies for choosing me and allowing me to be your mom."

Kardashian, 36, shared a list of the three things she has learned from motherhood: love, patience and selflessness. "I have such unconditional love for my kids," she began. "No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life. My family was so close growing up; now that I'm a mom, I understand the bond my mom [Kris Jenner] and dad [Robert Kardashian] felt with us."

The social media mogul continued, "There can be ups and downs with kids but no matter what, I always learn so much from them. Being a mom is the most important job I have. Each day, I learn something new from them and I'm so blessed to be able to be present for all of life's little moments."

For the final section of her post, Kardashian admitted that her "priorities changed" after having children. "It's not about me anymore," she wrote. "After North was born, I wanted to be there and make memories together that we would share forever. It really makes you realize how precious life is. They both give me a whole new perspective and inspire me to be the best version of myself."

Now, the reality star and West, 40, are on the road to becoming a family of five. After Kardashian had two high-risk pregnancies, the couple turned to surrogacy. The twentysomething San Diego mom they selected is expected to give birth to the stars' third child in January 2018, a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

