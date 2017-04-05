Not a Bad Mom! Kristen Bell sat down with Us Weekly and dished on all things motherhood, from her most embarrassing parenting moments, to the best advice she’s ever received. The actress — mom of Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 3, with husband Dax Shepard — even shared some of the tips and tricks she’s picked up along the way. Watch the video above!

Bell, 36, strives for effective communication with her daughters. “Sign language was huge for us. My girls got really into it,” the Good Place star revealed, adding, “And it was incredibly helpful with tantrums.”

Christopher Polk/Getty

Whch is not to say she’s immune to the chaos that all moms face. Of her everyday routine, Bell said, “My current alarm clock is the blood-curdling screams that I wake up to. I bolt down the hallway thinking that someone’s fallen out of their crib or broken their arm or, I don’t know, drowning in the sink, and then they’re just like ‘Good morning, Mommy!’”

“I try not to interact with my kids too much before I drink my matcha because I need to be caffeinated to be nice to anyone,” she joked.

Todd Williamson/Getty

On a more serious note, she continued, “What I love the most is how much kids rightsize your problems. You don’t really care as much. They just make everything better. So all the things you used to worry about just sort of disintegrate.”

Commitment to her family isn’t the only thing Bell is passionate about. She has partnered with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Tide purclean™ to promote eco-friendly and sustainable living surrounding Earth Day (April 22). Together, they aim to convert thousands of households to energy-saving laundry habits.

To hear everything Bell had to say about being a mom, watch the full interview in the video above!

