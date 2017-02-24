My Markie Girl 💗 A post shared by Lauren Manzo Scalia (@laurenmanzo) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

It’s Manzo’d With Grandchildren now! Caroline Manzo’s daughter, Lauren Manzo, welcomed her first child with her husband, Vito Scalia.

The Bravo star shared the first photo of her baby girl on Friday, February 24. In the pic, Lauren holds her adorable sleeping daughter in the hospital. “My Markie Girl 💗,” she captioned the Instagram snap. The couple have yet to confirm the little girl’s name, but it's possible Markie is the name or nickname.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The baby arrived just a few days before her due date, which she revealed on Bravo’s The Daily Dish in November. “I’m due February 26, and there’s only 28 days in February and it’s a first pregnancy so I’m kind of saying it’s going to be the beginning of March,” she said.



Lauren previously worried about not being able to get pregnant one year into her marriage on season 3 of Manzo’d With Children. She told the The Daily Dish that although she was thrilled at her pregnancy news, she was “freaking out” over the baby’s astrological sign. “The baby’s going to be a Pisces,” she said. “There’s a couple Pisces that I know that I can’t stand. I said to my doctor. ‘Maybe we could just do a C-section two weeks early and then it can be an Aquarius.’"

Us Weekly exclusively announced that Lauren and Scalia tied the knot in July 2015. They exchanged vows at St. Cyril’s Church in New York City and continued the celebration at the Manzo’s family restaurant, The Brownstone, in Paterson, New Jersey. Their little girl is the first grandchild for Real Housewives of New Jersey album Caroline and husband Albert, also parents to sons Albie and Christopher.

