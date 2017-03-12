North West Credit: Kim Kardashian/SnapChat

How cute! Kim Kardashian shared a series of Snapchat videos of her daughter, North West, dressed up as the tooth fairy on Sunday, March 12.

"I took her tooth out," the 3-year-old, who was wearing a pair of fairy wings and a white shirt with her name printed on it, told her mom's followers in one adorable clip. "'Cause you're the tooth fairy?" Kardashian, 36, asked as North confirmed.

"Oh, thank you," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said before sharing a photo of toy gemstones. "Jewels the tooth fairy left me," she captioned the picture alongside a laughing emoji. She also posted a cute shot of North standing across the room in a long dress and her fairy wings.

Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Moments before North played dress-up, Kardashian told her Snapchat followers that she didn't get much sleep the night before because she presented an award to KUWTK executive producer Jonathan Murray at the Family Equality Council's Impact Awards gala in Los Angeles.

"You guys, I'm, like, so tired. My kids got up so early," the reality star, who is also mom of 15-month-old son Saint with husband Kanye West, said while rubbing her eyes and relaxing in bed. "Does anyone know the feeling? I want them to sleep in on a Sunday."

In a follow-up video, Kardashian playfully told a bunny-filtered North, "Please, go back to sleep. You've been up for three hours." After North pretended to cry, her mom laughed and cuddled with her in bed.

