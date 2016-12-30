Is the must-have Christmas toy of 2016 not all it’s cracked up to be? Sarah and Nick Galego swear that the Hatchimal they bought for their 6-year-old is cursing in its sleep.

“I’m pretty sure it says ‘F--k me’” the Victoria, Canada–based dad told CTV Vancouver Island News on Wednesday, December 28, just days after his son, Fred, opened the interactive egg that hatches into a furry animal. Added Sarah: “We’re not going to return it … it’s pretty funny!”

The Galegos aren't the only ones claiming that their Hatchimals are talking dirty. Other parents have been uploading videos in which the bird-like creatures appear to have an X-rated vocabulary. "My grandson got this Hatchimal for Christmas! We set it aside but then heard it make obscene noises!!!" wrote one YouTube user. "We all looked at each other in astonishment. What is your take on it!!?"













Spin Master, the company that manufactures Hatchimals, is assuring consumers that the toys are not uttering curse words. “Hatchimals communicate by speaking their own unique language, which is made up of random sounds, and by making other noises, including shivering when they’re cold and snoring while they sleep,” Spin Master’s spokesperson Tara Tucker tells Us Weekly.

It’s not the first time Hatchimal has come under fire. Since December 25, reports of defective Hatchimals have been popping up on the Spin Master Facebook page. “Egg wouldn’t do anything, no noises, no lights. Did all tips and tricks, even watched the YouTube video. Had to manually hatch it. Upset 6 year old on Christmas morning,” fumed one parent, while another wrote: “I have a very upset daughter this morning! The one thing she has asked for since October and it doesn’t work. She feels like Santa let her down.”

The toy retails for about $60 but sold for upward of $250 prior to the holidays.

