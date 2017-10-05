Tiffiny Hall’s Instagram feed is littered with photos of her ripped six-pack abs and equally impressive biceps. But the relatable before-and-after photo she shared on Wednesday, October 4, is getting all the likes — more than 15,000 of them!

In the image on the left, the former Biggest Loser Australia trainer stands in front of the mirror with her sculpted stomach on full display. The one on the right shows a smiling Hall looking pregnant, though she was two weeks postpartum at the time. In the background, her newborn son, Arnold, dozes in a Nuna Leaf baby seat.

Hall and her actor husband, Ed Kavalee, welcomed their baby boy on September 11.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

“I couldn’t be happier,” the 33-year-old Gladiator star began in her empowering post. “I look at Arnold and it’s me who created that little Ninja! My body did that. So, the way I see it, I’m the strongest I’ve ever been. Ninjas came in all shapes and sizes, the goal is to work on the happy just as much as the fit.”

In the hood 👊 ~ #tiffxo #letshearitfortheboys #inthehood A post shared by Tiffiny Hall (@tiffhall_xo) on Oct 4, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

Hall is in no hurry to get back to her pre-Arnold shape. “There’s not enough emphasis on mental health recovery after birth, it’s about ‘my body looks like this,’” Hall told Mamamia last month. “I don’t appreciate it when women are posing in a bikini two weeks later, it’s not easy or fair for other women.”

Instead, Hall is choosing to focus on Arnold: “Getting to know my baby is what’s important to me right now.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.