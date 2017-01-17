A reason to raise her glass! Pink gushed over her newborn son, Jameson, during The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, January 17. Watch what she said in the clip above!

In her first interview since giving birth, the "Just Like Fire" singer, 37, called in to host Ellen DeGeneres from home. "He's delicious," she said.

As previously reported, Pink and her husband, BMX rider Carey Hart, welcomed their second child together on December 26. Over the weekend, the couple threw a "big sister party" for their 5-year-old daughter, Willow, so she wouldn't feel left out.

"I literally put Jameson down when she walks in the room," Pink told DeGeneres, 58, suggesting that it's been a little hard for Willow to adjust. "She's a little weepy these days so we're working it out."



Willow was nothing but smiles last month, however. On December 31, Pink posted an Instagram photo of Willow holding her little brother. "Happy New Year #newlove #newlife #newenergy #newhope #newday," the proud mom captioned the pic. "The harts thank you for your love and we send it back to you in spades."

In September 2013, Pink opened up about about Hart, 41, becoming a dad after Willow's birth in 2011. "I watched him just fall in love the day we brought [Willow] home," she told DeGeneres at the time. "It's like watching the person you love fall in love for the first time … I'm not jealous."

Pink and Hart tied the knot in 2006. The couple, who have been open about their ups and downs, split in 2003 before reconciling in 2006. They split again in 2008 and got back together the following year.



