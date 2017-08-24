Sarah Stage sky-rocketed to internet stardom in 2015 for her six-pack abs and tiny baby bump. In June, two years after welcoming her son, James Hunter, Stage revealed she is expecting her second child. Just like the first time around, the L.A.-based mom has been documenting her barely-there belly on Instagram, but new photos had some fans speculating whether she uses Photoshop.

Stage, who is eight months pregnant and due in mid-October with another boy, stepped out in Valencia, California, on Tuesday, August 22, with what appeared to be a regular baby bump. That same day, she slipped into a skimpy white bikini and showed off her six-pack abs on Instagram.

Within minutes, the comments began to pour in. "Are you 7 months or 7 minutes?" one person wrote, while another added, "Are you pregnant with a lima bean?"

Stage, who usually wears lingerie, swimwear or skintight workout clothes, looked almost unrecognizable on Tuesday in a baggy T-shirt and boyfriend jeans. However, Stage's rep vehemently denies rumors that she doctors her Instagram posts.

"Sarah would never Photoshop any photo," the viral star's rep Anthoni Allen tells Us Weekly in an exclusive statement. "She shares her images with her audience to embrace all different body types and her pregnancy. She's been shamed through both pregnancies. She's trying to put her journey out there to encourage others."

In fact, the 5-foot-8 brunette looked fitter than ever during a photo shoot last week, which she documented on Instagram on Friday, August 18. She even wore what appeared to be the same jeans that she stepped out in this Tuesday. "This goes to show that Sarah is just a regular mom, on the go, wearing comfy clothing as she runs errands," her rep adds.

The model certainly won't let the criticism surrounding the size of her bump ruin her glow. "It gets exhausting but I'm determined to stay positive," she told Us in July. "I have so many amazing comments and 99 percent of them are always encouraging and supportive."

Stage further proved that her pictures aren't Photoshopped by sharing a video of herself on Instagram on Thursday, August 24.

