Tori Roloff Reveals Post-Baby Weight Loss in New Pic

Tori Roloff revealed her post-baby weight loss in an Instagram post on Monday, June 5, just three weeks after welcoming son Jackson.

“The woman’s body is the craziest thing,” the Little People, Big World star captioned the side-by-side photos of her at one week and three weeks post-baby. “The fact that I was able to grow a human has given me so much respect. Love what the good lord gave you. He knows what he’s doing.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, Tori, 26, and her husband, Zach Roloff, welcomed their first child, Jackson Kyle, on May 12. The pair announced in November that they were expecting, and their son is the first grandchild for Zach’s parents, Matt and Amy Roloff. (Zach’s twin brother, Jeremy, and his wife, Audrey, are also expecting their first child later this year — a girl.)

Tori and Zach, who wed in July 2015, shared a sweet video on Friday, June 9, updating fans on Jackson’s progress and talking about their first weeks as parents.

Zach, 27, said “it felt super surreal and natural” the first time he held his baby. “Infants I always thought were fragile and hard to hold, but with your own child, it’s super confident.”

He revealed that Jackson is an “LP” — little person — like him. “He might have to take two steps for everyone else’s one step, but hopefully we can raise him in a way that it won’t bother him,” the TLC star added.

While Jackson will take after his dad in stature, his personality is more like his mom’s, according to the pair.

He “seems like a pretty stubborn kid already,” Tori said.

“He comes after his mom — he doesn’t like to be told what to do,” added Zach.

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

