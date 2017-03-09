Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Adriana Lima and New England Patriots hunk Julian Edelman have split, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The 35-year-old supermodel and the football star, 30, called it quits shortly before the Oscars on February 26. The breakup was due to “conflicting schedules,” the insider adds.

The duo were first linked last July when they were photographed holding hands at Straight Wharf seafood restaurant in Nantucket, Massachusetts, TMZ reported. According to the site, they met earlier that month in Miami through mutual friends.

While Lima and Edelman kept their relationship low-key and never made an official red carpet debut, the longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel supported her beau at Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, in February. The wide receiver made an incredible catch late in the fourth quarter to propel his team to a win, and the pair were seen celebrating after the game at the convention space near NRG Stadium.

According to E!, which was first to report the news, Lima is now focusing on modeling, acting and raising her two kids. The Brazilian beauty shares daughters Valentina, 7, and Sienna, 4, with her ex-husband, former NBA player Marko Jarić.

Edelman recently welcomed his first child, daughter Lily, with Swedish model Ella Rose in November. The couple broke up long before the baby girl's birth.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!