Alyssa Milano on Feb. 25, 2017, in Beverly Hills. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Alyssa Milano wants Melania Trump to ditch the bling. The actress called out the first lady for wearing two diamond rings in her official first lady portrait.

The Charmed alum, 44, took to Twitter to voice her opinion on the photo Tuesday, April 4. “You look beautiful, but you could feed many of the impoverished in our country with your rings,” she tweeted.

The White House released FLOTUS’ portrait on Monday, April 3. In it, the 49-year-old former model (married to President Donald Trump since 2005) is dressed to the nines in a black Dolce & Gabbana jacket with an embellished silk scarf. Melania gives the camera a smoldering look with her arms crossed to reveal the enormous 25-carat ring that her husband reportedly gave her on their 10th wedding anniversary in 2015. The Slovenia native also has an expensive-looking ring on her other perfectly manicured hand.

The White House via Getty Images

“I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years,” she said in a statement that was released with the portrait.

Milano, who endorsed Bernie Sanders during the 2016 Democratic primary, wasn’t the first to criticize Melania’s choice of jewelry. Some social media users thought the ring was too prominent in the pic. “And Melania’s official portrait is out. All the airbrushing could almost make you ignore the $3 million ring,” one tweeter wrote, while another added, “Melania’s 25 carat diamond ring in her official portrait is over-the-top.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!