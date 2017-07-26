Angelina Jolie is putting on a brave face for the sake of her children.



“I was very worried about my mother, growing up — a lot,” the actress, 42, revealed in a new interview with Vanity Fair. Her own mother, Marcheline Bertrand, filed for divorce from Jon Voight when Jolie was just three years old, citing adultery. “I do not want my children to be worried about me. I think it’s very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything’s going to be all right even when you’re not sure it is.”

Jolie also relied on the support of close friend and author Loung Ung since filing for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016. “She’s that girlfriend who rolled up her sleeves, got on a plane and helped me on Christmas morning. She’s been my closest friend. I cried on her shoulder,” the mother of six told the mag.



Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott exclusively for Vanity Fair.

The UN humanitarian and activist is currently focusing on being the best single mother she can be. “I’m just wanting to make the proper breakfast and keep the house. That’s my passion,” she explained to VF. “At the request of my kids, I’m taking cooking classes. As I go to sleep at night, I think, ‘Did I do a great job as a mom or was that an average day?’”



Amidst all her domestic duties, Jolie admitted to looking forward to an upcoming Africa trip with the kids. “I’ve been trying for nine months to be really good at just being a homemaker and picking up dog poop and cleaning dishes and reading bedtime stories. And I’m getting better at all three,” she said. “But now I need to get my boots on and go hang, take a trip.”

Pitt and Jolie married in 2014. They share six children: Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, as well as twins Vivienne and Knox, 9.



