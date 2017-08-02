Anthony Scaramucci denied rumors that he was having an affair with Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle in his first interview since exiting his role as White House communications director after a short 10-day tenure.



The financier, 53, told The Huffington Post in a story published on Tuesday, August 1, that he was upset when news outlets reported on a dinner that he attended with Guilfoyle, 48, as well as President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Sean Hannity, former Fox News executive Bill Shine, Fox & Friends hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, Kellyanne Conway and Vice President Mike Pence. He said that he took the stories as “an attack” because he knew rumors were already swirling about his relationship with Guilfoyle.



Scaramucci, whose wife Deidre Ball filed for divorce on July 6, “strongly denies having a sexual relationship with Guifoyle,” according to the article. A Fox News spokesperson told The Huffington Post that the pair are “good friends.”

Guilfoyle’s friend Roger Stone added that the two are “very close friends but nothing more.” Stone joked, “He is way too short for Kimberly."

After the dinner, Scaramucci gave his now infamous interview, in which he called Reince Priebus a “paranoid schizophrenic,” insulted Steve Bannon and threatened to fire the entire White House communications team, to New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza. He said he felt burned by the piece. “The Lizzas and the Scaramuccis have been friends for over 50 years. My dad knew his dad from construction, and we were building a personal relationship. Most of what I said was humorous and joking,” Scaramucci explained to The Huffington Post . “Legally, it may have been on the record, but the spirit of it was off. And he knew that.”

Lizza, however, countered that he’s not a family friend. “I’ve only known Anthony in his capacity as a Trump surrogate and then White House communications director,” he told The Huffington Post. "We are not and have never been ‘old family friends,’ though I think our fathers knew each other, so maybe that’s what he’s talking about. (The Long Island Italian world in that generation is relatively small.) But again, that would not be a reason to suppress an explosive on-the-record interview.”

Scaramucci also cleared up the reason why he missed the birth of his second child, James, with his estranged wife on July 24 in New York. The former hedge fund owner said that Ball’s due date was August 9, so he didn’t think he would be missing his son’s birth when he traveled to West Virginia with Trump, 71, for the National Scout Jamboree. He then claimed that after the birth Ball texted him to request space.

Ball’s lawyer, Jill Stone, refutes Scaramucci’s claim about asking for space, saying, “Any texts of that nature had nothing to do with the baby or seeing the baby."

