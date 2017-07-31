President Donald Trump has removed Anthony Scaramucci from his position as White House communications director, The New York Times reported on Monday, July 31.

The news came just 10 days after Scaramucci, 53, joined the West Wing staff, a move that led to the resignations of press secretary Sean Spicer and chief of staff Reince Priebus. According to the Times, the decision to remove Scaramucci was made by new chief of staff John Kelly, while ABC News reports that the New York financier offered his resignation.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the reports in a statement issued on Monday afternoon. "Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House communications director," Sanders said, via CNN. "Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give chief of staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best."

It is unclear whether Scaramucci will assume another role at the White House or leave entirely.



The abrupt removal came days after Scaramucci went on a profanity-filled tirade against other senior members of Trump's staff while speaking to a reporter from The New Yorker. Soon after, Page Six reported that Scaramucci's wife, Deidre, filed for divorce on July 6 when she was still nine months pregnant with their newborn son, James.

