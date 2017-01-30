Antonio Banderas was rushed to hospital on Thursday, January 26, with “agonizing chest pain,” according to a new report.

The Sun newspaper says the Zorro star was working out at his home in Surrey, England, when he suffered a major heart scare, and an ambulance had to be called.



Banderas, 56, was taken to St Peter’s Hospital in Chertsey, where he was kept in for observation, but later released, after doctors deemed him fit enough to go home.



The Spanish actor reportedly confirmed to the publication that he’d had an “episode” and praised the medical staff who helped him.

Since moving to Britain in 2015 Banderas, who is dating model Nicole Kempel, 37, has swapped the glitz and glamor of Hollywood parties for a more tranquil life.



“I find Surrey magical,” he told the Sunday Times about the place he now calls home. “I am not a party person anymore so I have the space and peace to write and really get inside my own head. I’m working on several scripts.”



He also said he enjoys riding his bike in the wooded areas that surround his $3 million mansion and loves “watching the deer and foxes that come into my garden.”

Banderas was married to his ex-wife Melanie Griffith for 18 years, until their relationship ended in 2014.



