Ariana Grande’s Manchester Charity Concert Sells Out in Just Six Minutes

Ariana Grande’s upcoming charity concert, “One Love Manchester,” sold out in just six minutes.

The show’s official Twitter account shared the news on Thursday, June 1. “UPDATE: One Love Manchester is now completely sold out- and in under 6 minutes!” the tweet read, letting fans know that approximately 45,000 tickets were bought not long after they went on sale at 10 a.m. U.K. time.

UPDATE: One Love Manchester is now completely sold out- and in under 6 minutes! — One Love Manchester (@1lovemanchester) June 1, 2017

According to Ticketmaster, their site “was unsurprisingly met with remarkable demand for One Love Manchester tickets we had on sale this morning —140,000 fans were on the website and our call centre was buzzing. With over 450,000 searches on our site for One Love Manchester over the last 24 hours, demand was always going to be extremely high.”

Tickets cost $52, but concertgoers who were at the “Break Free” singer’s original show are being offered complimentary tickets. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the families and loved ones of victims who died in the suicide bombing at Grande’s Dangerous Woman world tour stop in Manchester on May 22. As previously reported, 22 people died and more than 50 were injured in the blast.

Jerome Domine/Abaca/startraksphoto.com

The star-studded lineup for “One Love Manchester,” which will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Sunday, June 4, was revealed earlier this week. Some of the acts confirmed for the fundraising event include Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Take That and Niall Horan.

Last week, Grande, 23, took to social media to announce the concert, and to share a message of hope in the wake of the terror attack. (The pop star was physically unharmed during the incident.)

“I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week. The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you'll ever now. The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you've shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday,” she wrote on May 26. “ … We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn't recoil.”

