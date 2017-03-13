Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t headed to Washington, D.C., any time soon. The former Apprentice host addressed rumors that he’s running for Senate via Facebook on Sunday, March 12.

“I’m deeply flattered by all of the people who have approached me about running for Senate, but my mission right now is to bring sanity to Washington through redistricting reform like we passed here in California,” the Terminator actor, 69, wrote. “Gerrymandering has completely broken our political system and I believe my best platform to help repair it is from the outside, by campaigning for independent redistricting commissions. Thank you for your kind messages and all of the support and I hope you’ll join me in my battle against gerrymandering with the same enthusiasm.”

Maarten de Boer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The former California governor’s post comes after he announced earlier this month that he’s leaving his role as host of Celebrity Apprentice after just one season.

"I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett," he said in a statement to Us Weekly on March 3. "Everyone — from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department — was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn't have this baggage."



As previously reported, Schwarzenegger found himself squaring off against Trump via Twitter in regard to the show’s ratings. After being slammed by POTUS, who continues to serve as an executive producer on the show, Schwarzenegger hit back by calling him a “skunk” and telling him to focus on his job in the Oval Office.

"With Trump being involved in the show, people have a bad taste and don’t want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show,” he explained in an interview with Empire of his decision to leave. “It’s a very divisive period now, and I think this show got caught up in all that division."

