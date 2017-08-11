Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Bachelor alum Becca Tilley is happy to see Lauren Bushnell in a new relationship following her split from Ben Higgins.



As previously reported, Bushnell began dating longtime friend, real estate investor Devin Antin, following her May split from Higgins, who she got engaged to during season 20 of the ABC series.

"I think it's such a natural progression to move from friends,” Tilley, who also competed for Higgins’ heart on the show, told Us Weekly exclusively at an event she and JoJo Fletcher hosted with Sole Society on Thursday, August 10. "I mean, I think it's what you want in a relationship. You want to have that base of a friendship, so yeah, I'm sure it's like a really nice element to have.”

As it turns out, Tilley was introduced to Antin prior to his romantic relationship with Bushnell. "Actually I met him, but they were friends before, so I met him at Stage Coach and it was very brief, like, 'Hey, I'm Becca!' and they have been friends for a while, so she introduced him,” Tilley recalled. "But I haven't met him as the boyfriend yet."

Despite knowing each other prior to their romance, Tilley doesn’t anticipate the couple rushing down the aisle any time soon. "It's so soon after her last engagement,” Tilley said. "I'm sure she's like, 'Okay, I already did the really fast engagement, maybe I'll enjoy and take my time on this one.' So I don't know.”

Following the Bachelorette’s season 13 finale on Monday, August 7, Tilley has a few suggestions for who she’d like to see as the next Bachelor. ”I think Dean [Unglert] should be the next Bachelor,” she told Us. "I think it'll be Peter [Kraus] and I think he would be a great Bachelor because I think his thing is once he meets the right girl it probably could happen really quickly. Sometimes it's just not the right person, but I think Dean would be fun. I think the girls would be crazy for him, which makes for a good season.”



Still, Tilley would support Higgins taking on the role as well. "I would love for Ben to be the bachelor!” she said. "I think Ben is so great."

