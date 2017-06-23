Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Hold up! Beyoncé Knowles’ choreographer and creative director, Frank Gatson Jr., knows the names of her newborn twins with Jay-Z — but he’s not going to reveal them anytime before the famous parents do.

“I know a lot more than most people, but I can’t talk about it,” he told Us Weekly exclusively at Logo’s Trailblazer Honors in NYC on Thursday, June 22. “I even know the names! But they have to be the people who announce it.”



The choreographer, who has worked with the superstar on her music videos for hits including “Crazy in Love” “Single Ladies” and “Run the World (Girls)," added: “I love Beyonce.”

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Us Weekly confirmed the news that the couple welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, on Monday, June 12, in Los Angeles. Though they have yet to publicly confirm the news, Beyonce’s father, Mathew Knowles, posted a photo on Instagram about the new additions’ arrival on Sunday, June 18.

“They’re here!” the businessman, 65, wrote alongside a photo of a balloon-covered card. "#beyonce #jayz #twins #birthday #happy birthday.”

The couple has stayed out of the spotlight since welcoming the babies, but the rapper has been seen entering UCLA Medical Center, along with friends and family, including Beyonce’s sister Solange Knowles.

Sources close to the couple say that the twins will lead the lavish lifestyle that their older sister, Blue Ivy, 5, has become accustomed to. "She's loved shopping for the babies,” a Beyonce pal tells Us of the singer. "Look for lots of matching outfits!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!