Billie Lourd’s stepfather, Bruce Bozzi has shared his love and support for the Scream Queen actress in the wake of her mother, Carrie Fisher and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds’ deaths.

The 24-year-old suffered a double loss when her loved ones died within one day of each other, but Bozzie, who is married to Billie’s father, Byran Lourd, wants her to know he’s there for her.



On Thursday, December 29, he took to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute alongside a photo of Billie with her mom, and grandmother on her graduation day.



“It’s an honor to be your Stepfather,” he wrote. “This day, your NYU grad day we had so much fun! Yankee Stadium your mom and I laughed our asses off, as she kept one fantastic line coming after the other - no less when we all fell asleep the night before in the smaller ceremony because it was so boring."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

He continued: “Every time Carrie looked at me she said " how are you still awake"! Your grandmother with our sweet Ava was the kindest most loving. So...as Carrie said to me years ago "I'm a good stepmother" I promise I will always be & the strength of these women live so vibrantly in you. I've been lucky enough to see this for a decade! Many decades to come.....heaven just got a s—t load more fun!!!! I love you @praisethelourd xo Bru.”



Fisher died aged 60 in Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 27 and her heartbroken mother died one day later after suffering a stroke at her son, Todd Fisher’s home in Los Angeles. He told the Associated Press her last words were “I want to be with Carrie.”



