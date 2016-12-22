Still on the list. Blac Chyna isn’t being shunned by the Kardashian-Jenners, a source tells Us Weekly. Despite their explosive fight and “heat of the moment” separation over the weekend, Chyna and Rob Kardashian are still invited to Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas party this weekend.

Rob's famous family is hoping to stay out of the drama. “The sisters aren’t getting involved and won’t be taking sides,” the insider tells Us of Rob’s famous siblings Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. “The family all supports Chyna.”



Another source tells Us that “Rob acknowledges that he has these up and downs and it’s stressful around the holidays with a new baby.”

XPX/Star Max/GC Images

As previously reported, the couple have since reconciled after Chyna’s Instagram account was hacked and she abruptly took their baby girl, Dream, and moved out of their shared home last Friday. “They are going to counseling together and are back on,” a second insider confirms, explaining that a majority of their issues stem from Rob’s anxiety.

Denise Truscello/WireImage.com

The Lashed Bar owner’s hasty departure was due to her being fed up with the Arthur George sock designer, another source said.

“He apologized to her on the phone," a source close to the 28-year-old model told Us. "She was just sick of him and his behavior. She had it with his insecurities and jealousy."



Rob also personally apologized to both Chyna and his famous family on social media. "I apologize and I'm seeking help for my flaws/issues,” he wrote on Instagram less than 48 hours after the incident. “Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you."

The couple got engaged in April after just months of dating and welcomed their daughter, Dream, last month.



