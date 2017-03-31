Crayola Crayons Credit: Andrew Bret Wallis/Getty Images

There’s a new crayon in town! Or there will be, soon. Following the retirement of the dark yellow dandelion shade from the iconic 24-pack, Crayola has announced that a new color will be joining the box of crayons.

Crayola executives took the stage at the National Crayon Day celebration in Times Square on Friday, March 31, to give fans the details. According to Melanie Boulden, senior vice president of marketing for the brand, the new crayon will be in “the blue family.”

The exact color will be revealed in May but won’t be added to the box until later in the summer, after it has been given a name. The classic crayon company is enlisting fans to help with that task by holding a national contest. Target shoppers have already noticed, even prior to the Friday morning announcement, that the 120-pack of Crayola crayons now says “Name the new color for a chance to win!” on the packaging.

As previously reported, Crayola announced on Thursday (one day ahead of schedule) that the dandelion crayon would be retired. Many customers were unhappy about the announcement, and expressed their love for the color on social media. “Not Dandelion! Why not white? Nobody uses the white!” one Facebook user wrote. Another commented, “I’ll tell you where I want Dandelion to go…Right back in the dang box where it belongs!!”

