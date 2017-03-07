Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Turns out Taylor Swift is also a solid wing woman! Ed Sheeran admitted to Rolling Stone that, yes, he hooked up with some of Swift’s famous friends while on tour with the songstress in 2011.



"Taylor's world is celebrity," he explained, recalling their time on her Speak Now tour. "I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy. I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, 'How the f--k did that happen?'"

These days, the 25-year-old Grammy winner, who just released his third studio album, ÷ (Divide), to rave reviews, is happily dating longtime friend Cherry Seaborn.

Sheeran told RS that Seaborn inspired several of his new tracks, including the love ballad “Perfect,” and that he knew their relationship would last after he “tested” her on their second date by leaving her alone for a few hours at Adele’s manager’s birthday party.

"One of the main points of being in a relationship with me, you have to be really f--king sociable and good at talking to people, because I will be dragged away loads at parties and events,” he explained. “And Cherry's perfect at it. She makes friends with everyone."

Sheeran even hinted that Seaborn could be the one during his interview with RS. "It's awesome meeting famous people," the “Shape of You” singer said. "But that's not life. That's not reality. One day this will f--king end. And I know the one person that's going to remain constant is Cherry. I should just enjoy this while it's there, but not let it become my reality. Because that's not the reality I want to live in."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!