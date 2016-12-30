George Michael's initial autopsy was "inconclusive," police confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

"A postmortem examination was carried out yesterday as part of the investigation into the death of George Michael," Thames Valley Police press officer Hannah Jones said in a statement on Friday, December 30. "The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out. The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks."

Logan Fazio/Getty Images

According to THR, the iconic singer's death is being treated as "unexplained but not suspicious." Further tests will be administered in the coming weeks.

As previously reported, Michael died at the age of 53 on Christmas Day. At the time, his manager, Michael Lippman, claimed to THR that the icon died of heart failure.

Michael's longtime partner, Fadi Fawaz, found him unresponsive in bed at the star's Oxfordshire home. The two had been dating since 2011.

"We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch," the hairstylist and photographer told the U.K.'s Daily Telegraph on December 27. "I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don't know what happened yet. Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I."

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



