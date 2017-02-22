Young ambition. Google CEO Sundar Pichai had the best response after 7-year-old Chloe Bridgewater wrote a handwritten letter to him asking to work at Google — and suffice it to say, it looks like Chloe has a bright future ahead of her!

According to Business Insider, Chloe, who lives in Hereford, England, recently told her dad, Andy Bridgewater, that she had decided she wants to work at Google after hearing him describe the beanbag chairs, go-karts and slides that the company supposedly has at its offices around the world.

Courtesy Andy Bridgewater

In a one-page letter, the grade-schooler wrote an endearing letter addressed to “Google boss,” which Andy helped her send off to Google headquarters in Mountainview, California.

“Dear Google boss,” she began the letter. “My name is Chloe and when I am bigger I would like a job with Google. I also want to work in a chocolate factory and do swimming in the Olympics, I go swimming on Saturday and a Tuesday.”

The precocious 7-year-old added that she’s a huge fan of computers and even has a “tablet [she] play[s] games on.” Chloe pointed out, also, that she is “very good in class and am good at [her] spelling and reading and [her] sums.”

“My dad told me to give you a application to get a job in Google. I don’t really know what one of them is but he said a letter will do for now,” she concluded her message. “Thank you for reading my letter, I have only ever sent one other and that was to Father Christmas. Good bye.”

Courtesy Andy Bridgewater/Twitter

In a LinkedIn post that Andy shared a few days later, Pichai had written back to Chloe with a kind, encouraging reply.

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“Dear Chloe,” the Google CEO typed on official letterhead. “Thank you so much for your letter. I’m glad that you like computers and robots, and hope that you will continue to learn about technology. I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to — from working at Google to swimming in the Olympics. I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school!”

Pichai signed off the letter, “All the best to you and your family.”

