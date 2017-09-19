Gwyneth Paltrow is leaving nothing at stake. The actress’ lifestyle site, Goop, known for its luxe and unconventional products, is currently selling "Psychic Vampire Repellent" for $30.

The product is described as "a spray-able elixir we can all get behind.” The description continues, “This protective mist uses a combination of gem healing and deeply aromatic therapeutic oils, reported to banish bad vibes (and shield you from the people who may be causing them). Fans spray generously around their heads to safeguard their auras."

The site advises: "Spray around the aura to protect from psychic attack and emotional harm.”

In June, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Paltrow, 44, admitted that even she doesn’t always understand the cutting-edge advice her site offers. When the host asked her about a recent trend called Earthing, Paltrow attempted to explain the movement before ultimately admitting she didn’t know much about it.

"They say that we've lost touch with being barefoot in the Earth and there's some type of electromagnetic thing that we're missing, so it's good to take your shoes off and walk in the grass," Paltrow explained. She then laughed and admitted, "I don't know what the f--k we talk about.”

Kimmel asked if the actress ever doubted some of the advice on the site, which has made controversial suggestions such as recommending vagina steaming and jade eggs.

"So sometimes there are things that you go, 'Oh, that seems a bit much?'” the late night host asked to which Paltrow responded: "Oh yeah, for sure! Yeah."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!