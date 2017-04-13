Charley Gallay/WireImage

Double surprise! Hannah Simone secretly married TV personality Jesse Giddings last year — and she's pregnant with the couple's first child, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

The New Girl actress and the photographer, who have never officially confirmed that they're an item, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in July 2016, sources tell Us.

And while the low-key pair have managed to keep their relationship and marriage under wraps, they've left plenty of hints on social media through the years. In December 2015, Giddings, 32, gushed about Simone, 36, on his Instagram page. "Congratulations to the most beautiful, talented, fascinating, badass girl I know," he captioned a photo of his love on the set of the 100th episode of her Fox sitcom, adding the hashtag #Muse.

A few weeks later, the British Columbia native posted a cute picture with the former model and a dog. "Selfie competition: Hannah and I clearly lost to Mare," he wrote.



Though it is unclear when Simone and Giddings' romance began, they've been spotted together since as far back as October 2014, when they hung out with Joe Jonas at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades, California.



