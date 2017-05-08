Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago Split After Less Than Four Years of Marriage

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It’s over. Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago have split after less than four years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to E! News, the Polish-American model, 38, and the handsome entrepreneur have been separated since December. “They just grew apart,” a source told the outlet.

The former couple’s often rocky romance was featured on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Miami, which ended after three seasons in 2013. Though they once called off their engagement after an explosive fight over cheating rumors, they eventually tied the knot in June 2013. The romantic California ceremony, which Krupa’s rep described to Us Weekly as “a million-dollar princess wedding,” was featured on the reality series.

Months after getting hitched, Krupa told Us that she wanted to start a family with Zago, and revealed that she had thought about freezing her eggs.

"We're talking more and more about it. Honestly, [one second] I want to have a baby and [then] another second I don't feel like I'm ready for it just yet. So what I think I'm gonna do — unless it happens naturally — I think I'm gonna freeze my eggs in the next month or two," she shared with Us during a January 2014 interview. "I wish I did that in my twenties but, unfortunately, I didn't. So I think I'm gonna do it just in case because every year I'm like, 'This is the year, this is the year.' But I'm still focused on other things that it's just really hard, and I don't want to take it away from being a mother."

Aside from her dream of becoming a mother, the blonde beauty — who lives in Los Angeles — also opened up to Us about the challenges of maintaining a bi-coastal marriage with Zago, who is based in Miami. "We both have such busy lives. The Real Housewives of Miami only shows my life in Miami and, to be honest, my life is more L.A. The only thing that keeps me in Miami is my husband,” she said. "… I think we're like the only couple that's been doing a bi-coastal relationship for seven years.”

