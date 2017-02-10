She’s in no rush to become Mrs. Rodgers. Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher opened up in a new interview with Access Hollywood about her offscreen life with fiancé Jordan Rodgers and revealed that the two are still getting to know each other before they make any plans to tie the knot. See what she had to say in the video above!



Asked about the possibility of a TV wedding, Fletcher, 26, admitted that “it’s not a bad idea,” but said that walking down the aisle is not one of her top priorities at the moment. Instead, she’s soaking in her engagement.



“We’re just enjoying this time. We’re taking it slow,” she told hosts Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover. “We’re still having fun. We want to enjoy that, so we’re enjoying it.”



The reality starlet also dished on her life in Dallas with Rodgers, who relocated to Texas from California to live with Fletcher in her hometown.



“It’s amazing. It’s fun. We finally have the whole house furnished, so we’re not sitting on the floor anymore,” she said with a laugh. “He has his work that he does; I have mine. We have this great balance, but life’s fun. It’s really good. It’s great!”

Fletcher — who accepted a stunning Neil Lane engagement ring from Rodgers on the August finale of The Bachelorette — added, “We’re settling into the normal life with my dog, and we take walks, and, I mean, it’s good. I love it.”



According to the brunette beauty, her man is a totally different person since winning the ABC dating series. “He’s just so much more fun and goofy and silly ’cause when you’re on that show, everything’s so tense,” she explained. “You’re here for one reason. So it’s a lot more relaxed.”



