Jon Hamm Opens Up About 2015 Rehab Stint

Checking into rehab for alcohol abuse in 2015 allowed Jon Hamm to slow down and reprioritize his life. “Recalibrate. Re-evaluate. Just sort of re-establish where you are,” Hamm told The New York Times in a new interview published on, Thursday, September 14. "You’re coming off of this Tilt-a-Whirl that’s going 9,000 miles an hour, and so many things have come unfixed. If you think about navigation, you’re trying to stare at a fixed point. When you navigate to something that’s whirling, it’s difficult. It’s all a learning experience.”

The actor added: "It’s all about growing older and getting better at living. And I hope I did.”

As previously reported, the Mad Men alum completed a 30-day stint in rehab in March 2015."With the support of his longtime partner Jennifer Westfeldt, Jon Hamm recently completed treatment for his struggle with alcohol addiction,” his rep told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “They have asked for privacy and sensitivity going forward.”

Shortly after he completed treatment, rumors circulated that Hamm and Westfeldt, 47, had split prior to him going to rehab. "The only gentleman Jennifer visited regularly in Connecticut was Jon, while he was in rehab,” his rep told Us at the time, denying the claims. "They continue to ask for the public's understanding and sensitivity during this challenging time.”

The couple would later split after 18 years together five months later. "With great sadness, we have decided to separate, after 18 years of love and shared history,” the former couple told Us in a joint statement in September 2015. "We will continue to be supportive of each other in every way possible moving forward."

In the two years since Mad Men's series finale, Hamm has starred in hit films including Keeping Up With the Joneses, Marjorie Prime and Baby Driver. He has appeared in guest roles on TV shows such as Unbreakable Kimmy Shmidt and Angie Tribeca.

