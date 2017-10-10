Never say never. Justin Bieber may hit the big screen at some point! The “Love Yourself” singer, 23, even sought out some A-list help to guide him in his thespian ambitions.

“Justin Bieber asked Adam Sandler and David Spade out to dinner to pick their brains about breaking into the film industry,” a source told Us. “They had a great time! Justin had a lot of questions for them about the movie world.”

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The trio dined at Morton’s steakhouse in the Valley after the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief telethon on September 12, which was headed by Bieber’s longtime manager, Scooter Braun. “He is trying to educate himself about the industry and learn more about it,” the insider added. “He wants to break into acting and directing/producing.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time the Grammy winner has been seem on the big screen. Both his documentaries, 2011’s Justin Bieber: Never Say Never and 2013’s Justin Bieber’s Believe, premiered in theaters.

The Canadian pop star also made a memorable cameo in 2016’s Zoolander sequel, and has appeared in numerous television shows as himself, including Punk’d, Saturday Night Live and Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.

Courtesy of Sonja Flemming/CBS

Meanwhile, Bieber’s acting skills were stretched in two episodes of CSI’s 11th season where he played a young serial killer named Jason, who met his demise at the hands of police officers, the very people he was targeting with bombs in a plot for revenge.

The “Baby” crooner opened up about his desire to try acting during a January 2015 interview for V magazine.

“I’m still young. I still have so many personal and professional goals I want to achieve. I want to keep creating music for my fans,” Bieber told fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld at the time. “One day I hope to make strides into movies and fashion as well. I want to share my creativity with the world.”

