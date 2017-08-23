Despite their public war of words over the years, Katy Perry and Calvin Harris were able to put their music first and subsequently end their feud.



During a call in to On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday, August 23, the singer, 32, revealed that the DJ, 33, approached her at a Vanity Fair Oscar party to ask her to collaborate on their song “Feels.”



"We just bumped into each other and he said, ‘I think I have a song that you should come check out,’” Perry recalled. "I was like ‘cool’ because we had always meant to work together for years and years and years.”

The “Swish Swish” singer acknowledged that the collaboration was a way for the two to bury their years-long public spats. As previously reported, the two have exchanged words on Twitter over Harris pulling out of Perry’s U.K. shows in 2011. “We’d had little falling outs here and there. We’d had some public Twitter spats … Time to put all that behind us,” she said. “I came to the studio and he played me a bunch of unfinished but really solid moments for his new record. Then he played me this one part for this new song called ‘feels' and I was like, ‘Oh yeah.’”

Perry added: "This is like my favorite song off the record. I was just down to do it. I’ve always wanted to collaborate with him for years and years and years."

Prior to the collaboration, Perry found herself in the middle of one of Harris’ other Twitter spats. Following Harris' 2016 split from Taylor Swift — who Perry has publicly spoken about her ongoing feud with — he went off on a Twitter rant against the “Shake It Off” singer and mentioned Perry’s name. "Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though," he wrote in July 2016 about a disagreement over their “This Is What You Came For” collaboration as well as her relationship with now-ex Tom Hiddleston. "I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do.”

He added in a follow-up tweet that was liked almost 3,000 times within half an hour: “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it."

