It's official! Kenya Moore took to Instagram on Friday, June 16, to confirm rumors that she secretly married a mystery businessman in St. Lucia last weekend.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, shared a stunning photo from the intimate ceremony, in which she and her groom are seen holding hands on the beach. "A good man is hard to find but true love is even harder. I found both. #truelove #agoodman #wife #god #happiness #crazyinlove #kenyamoore," she captioned the post.

Tamara Tattles, which was first to report the news, also shared pictures from the wedding. In the pics, Moore is seen wearing a low-cut white dress and a veil, while her new husband, whose identity she has kept under wraps, rocks a white tuxedo.

Prior to confirming the nuptials, the Bravo star posted several photos from St. Lucia, including a beautiful sunset and a beachside breakfast complete with two glasses of champagne. "#AllINeed #thankful," she captioned one shot.

Moore previously dated Walter Jackson and Matt Jordan. Last year, she told Entertainment Tonight that she'd like to have a baby but has struggled with fertility. "You know, you have to be on a schedule, and you have to be tested at a very specific time," she told the outlet. "And it just never worked out while I was filming, and so I just decided to do it while I'm not [filming], and we'll see. Kandi [Burruss] did it while she wasn't filming, and I figured this is the best way for me to do it."

#currentmood 😊 A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 8, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

#AllINeed #thankful A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 12, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!